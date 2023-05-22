Dallas

Dallas Municipal Court Building Closed This Week Due to Ongoing Ransomware Attack

City building isn't expected to reopen until May 30

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC 5 News

The Dallas Municipal Court Building is closed this week due to the city's ongoing battle against a ransomware attack.

The attack, which began 19 days ago, put a halt to hearings, trials and jury duty.

The municipal building had been open to provide general information on citations while the system was down, but now the city's website said the building isn't planned to reopen until May 30.

The closure comes as "Royal," the group believed to be behind the ransomware attack, is threatening to release personal data including Social Security number and credit card information.

A city spokesperson said there was no evidence that data has been compromised and there are measures in place to protect the data.

Several city sites have been impacted by the ransomware attack, including the police department's ability to track crime statistics.

