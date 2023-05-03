Dallas

The City of Dallas Says It's Battling a ‘Likely Ransomware Attack'

The City said the impact on residents is limited

By Elvira Sakmari

Dallas City Hall
NBC 5 News

The City of Dallas says it is working to mitigate the effects of a "likely ransomware attack" affecting some city-run websites.

The City said in a statement that security monitoring tools alerted Dallas' Security Operations Center that an attack had been launched.

The City says it confirmed that a number of servers had been compromised with ransomware, impacting several areas including the Dallas Police Department website, which is down.

This is the message that appears when you try to visit the Dallas Police Department's website.

The Dallas City Hall website also shows an "internal server error" message.

Dallas Fire-Rescue told NBC 5 that dispatch operations have been run manually since early Wednesday morning.

Work is being done to isolate the ransomware, prevent its spread, remove it from infected servers and restore any services impacted.

The City said the impact on residents is limited. If any residents have an issue with a city service they should contact 311 and for emergencies call 911.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and the Dallas City Council have been notified of the incident.

This article tagged under:

DallasCity of DallasransomwareRansomware attack
