Dallas Morning News Sportswriter Chuck Carlton Dies at 64

Chuck Carlton, a “delightfully grumpy” sportswriter whose unflinching work ethic over 42 years at The Dallas Morning News and other newspapers propelled him through a long battle with congestive heart failure and prostate cancer right up until the end, died Tuesday. He was 64.

According to a report by our media partners at The Dallas Morning News, passed away of natural causes in his hotel room after falling ill Friday during the Stars’ playoff loss to the Wild in St. Paul, Minn., said his wife, Amy.

Carlton was pinch-hitting on the hockey beat, his first assignment at The Dallas Morning News, after nearly 15 years covering college sports in general and the Big 12 in particular.

He was at home on nearly any topic in his 23 years at The Dallas Morning News. His bosses made good use of the breadth of his expertise.

