Dallas, Mesquite Officers Take Part in Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Texas

Dozens of community members in different uniforms, from football players to police officers, made a big splash Saturday.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia attended the event.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

“I feel exhilarated right now," Garcia said. "The water was cold, but it was for a great cause, great to be here for these amazing athletes."

Athletes from North Texas go on to compete in local games and in the Special Olympics USA Games.

The CEO and President of Special Olympics Texas said law enforcement is its biggest supporter.

“I’ve done the polar plunge once in my life and I’m not planning on doing it again," said Tim Martin, CEO and President of Special Olympics Texas. "But it’s absolutely fabulous. They’re our heroes, and they make sure our athletes get celebrated. Jumping in cold water is the least they do for us."

The sun was out but the water was still cold at the City Lake Aquatic Center.

“This is one of those events where you hope for the worst possible weather, but I think most of us like it better when it’s like this,” said Martin.

The cold water was a small sacrifice for a big cause.

“Everything is for the athletes, to make their lives better, to make it more inclusive,” said Leah Gambrel, Development Director for Special Olympics, North Texas area.

There are other events like this happening across Texas.

The annual polar plunge event in Mesquite raised over $18,000 dollars for Special Olympics Texas.