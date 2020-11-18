Dallas

Dallas Mayor Addresses Latest Spike in Violent Crime, COVID-19

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson offered ominous warnings Wednesday morning as his city faces a spike in violent crime and rising COVID-19 cases.

Speaking in front of City Hall, Johnson announced that he is ordering monthly reports for monitoring crime and warned the city is nearing a 16-year high in the rate of violent crime.

"We are being victimized by criminals, and we have to do something about it," Johnson said.

The Dallas Police Department saw an especially violent weekend with eleven murders since Wednesday. Of those cases, police said detectives suspect three separate shootings in different areas of the city were connected, including the shooting death of a homeless man and another man who was stopped at a red light.

The rash of violence appears to have begun Wednesday afternoon with the freeway killing of Dallas rap music star Mo3, known to his family as Melvin Noble. The 28-year-old was shot in the middle of the day on R. L.Thornton Freeway as he tried to run away, police said.

Johnson has been critical all year about the Dallas police response to rising violent crime. He released a statement Monday about the latest spike in violence:

Dallas police officers are looking for a Chevrolet Tahoe, after an especially violent weekend with seven murders. NBC 5’s Maria Guerrero reports detectives suspect three separate shootings in different areas of Dallas are connected.

“Violent crime continues to rise at an unacceptable rate in Dallas, and we are outpacing the increases in many other big cities. While I am pushing for the rapid implementation of the Mayor’s Task Force on Safe Communities recommendations, our residents deserve answers right now from our law enforcement officials about what they are doing to combat the violence. Public safety must be our highest priority.”

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information.

Crime in Dallas

Dallas 16 hours ago

Dallas Police Suspect 3 Separate Saturday Shootings Are Connected

Dallas Nov 17

Mayor, Police Chief Respond to Violent Week in Dallas

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas CountyEric JohnsonDallas PD
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us