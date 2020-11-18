Dallas Mayor Addresses Latest Spike in Violent Crime, COVID-19

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson offered ominous warnings Wednesday morning as his city faces a spike in violent crime and rising COVID-19 cases.

Speaking in front of City Hall, Johnson announced that he is ordering monthly reports for monitoring crime and warned the city is nearing a 16-year high in the rate of violent crime.

"We are being victimized by criminals, and we have to do something about it," Johnson said.

The Dallas Police Department saw an especially violent weekend with eleven murders since Wednesday. Of those cases, police said detectives suspect three separate shootings in different areas of the city were connected, including the shooting death of a homeless man and another man who was stopped at a red light.

.@Johnson4Dallas says @ChiefHallDPD recent announcement of ‘full court press’ on violent crime is long overdue. Homicide rate heading for a 16 year high. Says time for words is over. Mayor will issue his own reports on progress. Residents must help with tips. @NBCDFW #NBCDFWNo pic.twitter.com/p2RQ8agtn3 — Ken Kalthoff (@KenKalthoffNBC5) November 18, 2020

The rash of violence appears to have begun Wednesday afternoon with the freeway killing of Dallas rap music star Mo3, known to his family as Melvin Noble. The 28-year-old was shot in the middle of the day on R. L.Thornton Freeway as he tried to run away, police said.

Johnson has been critical all year about the Dallas police response to rising violent crime. He released a statement Monday about the latest spike in violence:

Dallas police officers are looking for a Chevrolet Tahoe, after an especially violent weekend with seven murders. NBC 5’s Maria Guerrero reports detectives suspect three separate shootings in different areas of Dallas are connected.

“Violent crime continues to rise at an unacceptable rate in Dallas, and we are outpacing the increases in many other big cities. While I am pushing for the rapid implementation of the Mayor’s Task Force on Safe Communities recommendations, our residents deserve answers right now from our law enforcement officials about what they are doing to combat the violence. Public safety must be our highest priority.”

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information.