Dallas Mayor Seeks Federal Help for Shortage of Emergency Vehicles

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson sounded an alarm Friday over a shortage of emergency Vehicles.

He wrote to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg this month asking for government priority with manufacturers for first responder vehicles and parts. Click here to read Johnson's letter.

Johnson’s letter said orders for 27 new Dallas ambulances could not be filled for lack of parts to build them. It said high water that stranded Dallas drivers in August also swamped four dozen Dallas emergency vehicles. Around two dozen Dallas Police vehicles were damaged in the flooding.

The flood damage comes on top of routine issues with wrecks and maintenance at a time when supply chain issues continue to plague the vehicle industry.

“We have great people but they need equipment. And rolling stock is part of the deal and right now we’re having a hard time getting it. And we need to do something about that. So, that’s why I reached out to the secretary’s office,” Johnson said.

Dallas Police Association President Mike Mata said officers are doubling up in patrol cars and there are still too few.

“And that just increases our response time. And it's not because the city hasn't been willing to buy the cars.” Mata said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue rented two replacement aerial ladder trucks as an emergency measure with half a dozen frontline trucks and even backup trucks out of service.

One rented vehicle posted at Fire Station 50 in West Oak Cliff Friday was a 2006 model combination pumper and ladder truck that smaller fire departments might use instead of a true ladder truck that Dallas firefighters typically use.

Johnson’s letter to Buttigieg said Fort Worth, Austin and Houston are having similar problems getting new vehicles and parts to keep old vehicles on the road.

“All I'm asking here is for the secretary to prioritize cities and local governments and others that have to provide for the physical safety of people. That has to be fundamental and has to come first,” Johnson said.

Mata said the shortage of cars sometimes leaves officers stranded, especially at shift change.

“You might have six, eight, 10 officers really just sitting at the substation waiting for a car to show up so they can go into service,” Mata said.

Police officials Friday said many of the two dozen flooded police cars will be repaired by the end of the year, but there’s still an urgent need for replacements.