Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson Demands Plan From Police Department to Make City Safer

So far in 2019, there have been 194 homicides in Dallas

By Cassandra Jaramillo | The Dallas Morning News

Eric Johnson 091819
NBC 5 News

Mayor Eric Johnson is demanding a plan by the end of the year to reduce crime in Dallas.

In a hard-bitten letter to city Manager T.C. Broadnax that highlights a rash of statistics illustrating violent crime, Johnson on Tuesday set a high expectation for the police department in 2020 to work "more aggressively and transparently."

The letter is the mayor’s most outspoken comments about the police department’s response to the increasing crime, especially since he put his faith in Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall as violent crime increased and the deployment of Texas state troopers brought complaints in the beginning of his term.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 47 mins ago

Dallas Homeowners Fight to Begin Rebuilding Months After October Tornado

holiday photos 60 mins ago

Holiday Photos: Dec. 11, 2019

Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.

Copyright D
Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us