Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson Demands Plan From Police Department to Make City Safer

Mayor Eric Johnson is demanding a plan by the end of the year to reduce crime in Dallas.

In a hard-bitten letter to city Manager T.C. Broadnax that highlights a rash of statistics illustrating violent crime, Johnson on Tuesday set a high expectation for the police department in 2020 to work "more aggressively and transparently."

The letter is the mayor’s most outspoken comments about the police department’s response to the increasing crime, especially since he put his faith in Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall as violent crime increased and the deployment of Texas state troopers brought complaints in the beginning of his term.

