Dallas Mayor and City Council Office to Approve Resident Necessities Assistance Program Helping Those Impacted by COVID-19

The program, called Operation Pitter Patter, would provide basic necessities to residents adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic

The Mayor and City Council Office, the Office of Community Care, and the Office of Equity and Inclusion are partnering to provide essential needs to families impacted by COVID-19. 

The City Council will consider the agenda item authorizing the program, Operation Pitter Patter, on Wednesday.

Operation Pitter Patter would authorize an emergency Resident Necessities Assistance Program in an amount up to $800,000 in Coronavirus Relief Fund funding to provide basic necessities to residents adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program would also increase appropriations for the Coronavirus Relief Fund for interest accrued in the amount up to $800,000 from $234,443,127 to $235,243,127.

Operation Pitter Patter will be financed by the U.S. Department of Treasury.

The program will provide essential supplies to women, infants, and seniors, including items like diapers, formula, distilled water, and feminine and senior hygiene products.

Through the COVID-19 relief program, the Mayor and City Council Office  anticipates working with non-profit organizations within each Council District to distribute supplies, targeting ZIP codes heavily impacted by COVID-19.

Recipients will be required to pre-register before the planned distribution events to self-certify they have been impacted by COVID-19.

The Mayor and City Council Office and the Office of Community Care have worked closely with the Office of Equity and Inclusion, the Office of Procurement Services, Budget Management Services, and the City Attorney's Office to identify needs and equitably appropriate resources.

