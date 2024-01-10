Dallas Mavericks partner with Raising Canes to host ‘Winter Warm Up' drive

The Dallas Mavericks are kicking off a drive to collect warm winter clothing for families in need.

Those who want to participate in the "Winter Warm Up" can bring new and gently used coats, blankets, and other winter items between now and January 22.

The items will benefit the Austin Street Center, a local nonprofit providing safe shelter and basic needs for the most vulnerable.

Stop by a participating Raising Cane's location to donate. Donations will also be accepted at the American Airlines Center at the Mavericks' home game on January 22.

Mavericks guard Seth Curry will help kick off the drive at the Raising Cane's in Northeast Dallas on Greenville Avenue from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.