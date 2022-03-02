North Texans continue stepping up to show their support for Ukraine and its people.

A Plano youth soccer team plans to pause before their game tonight to honor Ukraine and pray for peace.

Meanwhile, a Dallas man has chosen to fly out to the region to lend a helping hand.

NORTH TEXANS TRAVEL TO POLAND

Greg Johnson showed up at DFW Airport on Wednesday afternoon prepared for a last-minute ‘humanitarian’ mission to Poland.

“A friend and I made the decision last night and 20 hours later here I am,” he said.

“I’ve never done anything like this before. It probably is a little nutty, but I think that what I‘ve seen going on, it really hits me in my own personal moral code.”

According to the United Nations refugee agency, 660,000 Ukrainians have fled their country as the Russian Army continues its invasion, bombing and shelling cities across the country.

The number of refugees could climb to four million, according to the UN.

Displaced Ukrainians are finding refuge in countries like Hungary, Romania, Moldova, and Poland.

“I’ve got free time and I’ve got a willingness to travel, so I’m going to help with my own two hands,” said Johnson.

The Dallas resident acknowledges he has no personal ties to either country but is well-traveled, unafraid, and determined to be of assistance.

“Go to the border, shuttle people to the nearest towns and hotels. That’s one option,” he said. “The other option is doing volunteering to serve food.”

Johnson and his best friend have been in contact with organizations on the ground and sought out the State Department for advice on how to stay safe.

The duo plans to remain in Poland for about two weeks.

YOUTH SOCCER TEAM HOLDS MOMENT OF SILENCE

From help on the frontlines of a refugee crisis to a show of solidarity right here at home.

Polish-American Grazyna Weimann says she proudly stands with Ukrainians and will show it tonight.

“It is not my country, but those are my neighbors, and they are people,” said Weimann. “I see mothers and children which are fleeing, and I see the families which are helping, and they are taking those kids without anything.”

Weimann says she lobbied to have the Ukrainian flag flown at schools but was unsuccessful, so she rallied her daughter’s soccer team the Diamond Soccer Club to honor the country before their game tonight.

The girls, between 12 and 13 years old, will be given Ukrainian flags to lift up following a moment of silence shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Coach George Nuchkasem says he was quickly on board with the idea.

“Soccer to me is like a big family around the world,” he said. “Why not support what matters to especially for a player or their parents?”

The team will be playing at Plano’s Carpenter Park ‘Field C.’ The game starts at 6:30 p.m.