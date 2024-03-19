A North Texas man got his life back after a dire prognosis thanks to a life-saving transplant that came from a stranger.

Scott Brock, a Dallas husband and father, has been cancer-free for over four years now thanks to a bone marrow transplant at Baylor Scott and White's Sammons Cancer Center.

TEXAS MAN WAITS FOR STEM CELL BONE MARROW TRANSPLANT

In 2018, Brock was battling a rare form of lymphoma cancer and urgently needed a stem cell bone marrow transplant.

Despite the global 'Be the Match' registry, with 40 million registered potential donors, finding a donor, let alone the perfect match for Brock took time.

"We had a struggle finding a donor so it’s a very rare cancer that I had so it was very important to have close to perfect donor match," said Scott Brock.

Brock's faith never wavered. "Not only they said 'Hey we found a match' but the match is like 10 out of 10," he said.

A 20-something Denver man – an altruistic donor – agreed to proceed leading to the successful stem cell transplant in 2019.

It’s just surreal. I mean [you] starting thinking 'I’m getting the immune system of a stranger' Scott Brock, bone marrow stem cell transplant recipient

Brock’s wife Debbie was at his side. "It’s unbelievable to see it and then to watch it going into him, giving him life again when he was just so sick," she said.

ADVANCEMENTS IN BONE MARROW STEM CELL TRANSPLANTS

Baylor Scott and White says its transplant program has been around for more than 40 years, with doctors performing more than 6,000 transplants.

Over the decades advancements have improved making what used to be an intrusive surgery a lot more like donating blood.

"Fortunately, we’re now able to use a shot to get them in the periferable blood," said Dr. Jana Reynolds. "The donation is safe but it does require multiple days of shots in the abdomen followed by a blood donation, specifically stem cells."

HOPING TO INSPIRE PATIENTS AND POTENTIAL DONORS

The Brocks hope to inspire cancer patients and potential donors, especially adults under 40 with strong cells. Studies find the best outcomes come from donors between 18 and 35.

"Despite having 40 million people in the registry itself. One person is going to have 30% to 80% chance of finding a donor," said Reynolds.

Learn more about bone marrow donation at BeTheMatch.org

Reynolds said representation is also critical. "Because you’re most likely to match someone who’s ethnically similar to you or whose ancestry is similar to you," she said.

CELEBRATING A 'SECOND BIRTHDAY'

Brock hopes his story can help others celebrate what he considers a second birthday.

"You’ve got a new lease on life -- it’s a birthday, it’s like your second birthday," said Brock.

As for his doner, Brock has yet to meet the young man.

"Thank you seems so meaningless it’s more than that. I would love to give the guy a hug one day. And I hope to one day."

Brock's daughter, who attends college in Oklahoma, rallied to search for a match and raise awareness about the simple mouth swab needed to be included in the 'Be the Match' registry. She also raised $40,000 for the cause.