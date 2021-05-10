Dallas Man Charged With Intoxication Manslaughter After Child Dies in Grand Prairie Crash

The Grand Prairie Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a drunk driver on Sunday.

According to the Grand Prairie Police Department, the crash occurred on eastbound I‐30 at the Belt Line Rd exit at about 11:40 p.m.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said the incident began when a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro was involved in a minor accident on eastbound I‐30 near SH 161 and left the scene.

The Camaro came to a stop in the eastbound traffic lanes at the Belt Line exit and was struck from behind by a 2012 Nissan Versa, police said.

According to police, two children in the back seat of the Versa were transported by ambulance to Children's Medical Center in Dallas, where one of them died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Police said the second child and the 34-year-old father, the driver of the Versa, are being treated for serious injuries.

Both children were restrained in the back seat at the time of the crash, police said.

According to police, the driver of the Camaro was identified as 31-year-old Detoderick Jawayne Gaston of Dallas.

Gaston was arrested at the scene and charged with intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault, police said. He is currently being held at the Grand Prairie Police Detention Center.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.