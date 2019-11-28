Dallas Man Charged With Fatally Beating Woman Before Robbing Gas Station

A Dallas man is facing murder and robbery charges after confessing to fatally beating a woman in an alley behind a gas station before robbing that same gas station later in the night, police say.

A witness told Dallas police 50-year-old Anthony De Wayne Randle and a woman identified by police as Charity Crim were at a washateria on the night of Oct. 31 and that they were seen smoking drugs in a fenced-in area near a dumpster.

The witness said while they were out there, Randle attempted to pull the woman's pants down several times and that each time she'd pull them back up.

Hours later, at about 2:45 a.m., Dallas police were called to a robbery at the nearby RaceTrac gas station at 2506 Inwood Road where an employee said a man hit him in the head with a closed fist and stole cigarettes.

A detailed description of the man was provided, including that he was wearing a Church's Chicken T-shirt and dark pants, but police were unable to locate the man that night. While looking for him, however, officers found Crim, bloody and severely injured, lying under a mattress in the alleyway behind the 5500 block of Maple Avenue.

Police said the woman suffered from obvious severe blunt force trauma and transported her to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas in critical condition where she remained until she died on Nov. 16.

During the investigation into her death, investigators obtained video footage that showed the woman backing away from her attacker and covering her head with her arms and hands. In the video, the man can be seen ramming the woman's head into the wall and then kicking, stomping and ramming her head into the ground. After about a minute, police said the man walked away and returned with a mattress. Before dragging the mattress over her body, he again stomped on the woman repeatedly.

The man then casually walked down the alley toward the gas station -- which he was suspected of then robbing.

The gas station, washateria and Church's chicken are all in the same shopping plaza.

On Nov. 18, a witness came forward and told police that Randle, a person known to him, told him he committed the robbery as well as Crim's fatal beating.

A murder warrant was obtained on Nov. 20 and Randle was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Police said Thursday, "Randle was read his Miranda rights and agreed to speak with detectives. Through the course of the interview, Randle confessed to his role in this offense."

Randle is currently being held in the Dallas County Jail and has been charged with murder and robbery. He is being held on bond amounts of $500,000 and $100,000, respectively. It's not clear if Randle has obtained an attorney.