Dallas

Dallas Man Arrested in Connection With Two Murders: Police

Officers responded to a shooting at the Bonita Gardens Apartments located at 3410 Fordham Road on Sept. 10

One man is dead and another is in jail after a shooting in Dallas on Sept. 10, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at the Bonita Gardens Apartments located at 3410 Fordham Road at approximately 1:33 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found the victim, John Lewis Carter, lying on a couch with multiple gunshot wounds.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced Carter dead.

During the investigation, the Dallas Police Department's Homicide Unit determined that 36-year-old Deshawn Antoine Gray was responsible for Carter's death, police said.

According to police, Gray was hospitalized after his altercation with the victim.

Once Gray was released from the hospital, he was taken to Dallas County Jail and charged in connection with two murders, police said.

Gray's bond is set at $1,200,000.

