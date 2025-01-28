Dallas Love Field hosts first Good Neighbor Program meeting of 2025

Dallas Love Field Airport is hosting the first Good Neighbor Program meeting of the year on Tuesday, and the public is invited.

According to airport officials, staff will discuss upcoming initiatives and ongoing projects.

Ideas for future topics are welcome, and feedback will help reshape future meetings, airport officials said.

Officials said committee members will also appoint co-chairs based on interest.

The meeting will take place at the Transportation Regulation Building, located at 3448 West Mockingbird Lane on the second floor, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Dallas Love Field has engaged community members through the Good Neighbor Program since 2012.

According to officials, the feedback received through the program is used to drive development initiatives on airport-owned property, specifically that outside the airfield fence line.

Additional efforts include:

Urban design – landscaping and beautification

Signage and way-finding initiatives

Pedestrian improvements on airport property and adjacent communities

Job creation and enhancement of business environments

Encouragement of recreational activities

Traffic improvements

Drainage improvements

Voluntary Noise Program

Wildlife Management

Sustainability

To learn more about Love Field Airport's Good Neighbor Program, click here.