Dallas Love Field Achieves Global Biorisk Advisory Council STAR Facility Accreditation

Dallas Love Field has earned accreditation in the Global Biorisk Advisory Council STAR Facility Program for its cleaning protocols, disinfection techniques, and work practices in place to combat biohazards and infectious diseases.

Love Field is the second City of Dallas facility to earn GBAC STAR accreditation. The first was the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center which earned accreditation in September.

Under the guidance of the Global Biorisk Advisory Council, a division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, the airport implemented stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention in its facilities.

"GBAC STAR is the gold standard of safe facilities, providing third-party validation that ensures facilities implement strict protocols for biorisk situations," GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger said.

According to Dallas Love Field, the airport earned this accreditation by exhibiting an established and maintained program to minimize risks associated with infectious agents like the novel coronavirus.

Airport staff are considered highly informed cleaning professionals who are trained for outbreak and infectious disease preparation and response, airport officials said.

"Our essential staff has worked tirelessly since the onset of COVID-19," Director of Aviation Mark Duebner said. "We implemented enhanced cleaning measures before the pandemic began officially affecting Dallas and have continued those ever since."

Dallas-Love Field said the airport's custodial team and many staffers have worked full time on-site since the beginning of the pandemic.

Airport operations are considered an essential function, so Dallas Love Field staff are were exempted from all stay-at-home orders.