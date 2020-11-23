Dallas Library to Add 2,100 Mobile Wifi Hotspots to Collection

The City Council approved funding to add 2,100 mobile WiFi hotspots to the Dallas Public Library's circulating collection.

The addition of these hotspots was made possible with the adoption of the budget for the 2021 fiscal year.

The Dallas Public Library was already under contract with Sprint for the 900 hotspots funded earlier this year, and the contract was amended to add the additional units.

The new hotspots are expected to arrive at the library by Dec. 1, 2020.

The Dallas Public Library said once the hotspots are processed and prepared for circulation, they are expected to be ready for check out by the community by Dec. 15.

Every Dallas Public Library location except for Bookmarks in NorthPark Center will have at least 85 hotspots to loan, the Dallas Public Library said.

According to the library, the locations which have been estimated to have approximately 30% or more of the population without Internet in their homes will have more hotspots available at launch.

The Dallas Public Library said that staff will monitor the demand across all locations and make adjustments as needed over time.