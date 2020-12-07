Dallas ISD Wants Feedback on Virtual Learning

Dallas ISD is working to make sure students do not fall too far behind because of virtual learning.

The district is asking students, parents and the community to complete a survey designed to collect input on ways to address the challenge.

You can click here to take the survey.

Dallas ISD trustees are also hosting public forums for parents.

Thursday, Dec. 10

5 p.m. • Trustee District 1 schools

6:30 p.m. • Trustee District 6 schools

Monday, Dec. 14

6:30 p.m. • Trustee District 4 schools

Tuesday, Dec. 15

5 p.m. • Trustee District 2 schools

6:30 p.m. • Trustee Districts 7 and 8 schools

Wednesday, Dec. 16

5 p.m. • Trustee District 9 schools

6:30 p.m. • Trustee District 3 schools

