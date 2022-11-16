Dallas ISD Trustee Hosts Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway

Dozens of families will have a hot holiday meal thanks to a Dallas ISD board member and some generous neighbors.

Dallas ISD trustee Maxie Johnson hosted a thanksgiving dinner giveaway at South Oak Cliff High School on Wednesday night.

Turkeys, ham and sides were purchased with donations made by surrounding communities. Dallas Police, the South Oak Cliff Alumni Association and several other organizations partnered with Johnson and South Oak Cliff to distribute the meals.

Johnson said it’s about offsetting the financial challenges families are facing right now.

“I know the struggle that’s in our community. I have Black and brown kids in my community. Low income in certain parts of district five,” he said. “To meet that need where they will now be able to have a Thanksgiving meal, sit around the table, look at football and fellowship, this was important to me.”

More than 150 Turkey meals were distributed this evening. We’re told another giveaway is planned at South Oak Cliff High School in the coming days.