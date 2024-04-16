Dallas ISD trustee calls meeting following shooting at Wilmer Hutchins High School

Police said 17-year-old Ja’Kerian Rhodes-Ewing is the student who got a gun past metal detectors at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas on Friday.

Rhodes-Ewing remains in the Dallas County jail, facing multiple charges. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, He shot another student in the leg using a 38-revolver. The injured student is still recovering.

Tuesday night, the community came together for a meeting in search of answers following the shooting. The meeting was organized by Dallas Independent School District Trustee Maxie Johnson.

Dallas ISD Administrators were present but said they were there as a courtesy. They said they wanted to listen and take down questions but made it clear they would not be answering questions in an official capacity.

Johnson called the meeting urgent following the shooting. Johnson, who was on the ground that day, said he wanted the community to voice concerns and ask questions. On Monday, students staged a walkout in response to how the shooting was handled and what they call inadequate security.

“When I got that call all my nerves went through me,” Johnson said. “I didn’t know what to expect. I was praying the entire time please don’t let it be fatal. And I was very upset because I wanted to know how a child got a gun at school.”

Students told NBC 5 they adhere to a clear-bag policy, walk through metal detectors, and can’t make sense of how a gun got inside the school. Some parents told us they felt uncomfortable allowing their children to return to campus this week.

Dallas ISD told us there is still an ongoing investigation into the shooting but would not elaborate further.

A grandparent at tonight’s meeting says she wants to feel reassured the campus is safe.

“Even if there has to be a rotation of staff members, everyone can’t be there every day, but let’s get a good rotation going so that we know our students are going to come there and be safe,” said Shay Brewer.

Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde did not attend Monday night’s meeting, but the Chief of School Leadership was present to take back questions to leadership.