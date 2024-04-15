Students walk out of Wilmer-Hutchins High School, protest lack of security on campus

On the first day back to school after a shooting on campus, students walked out of Wilmer-Hutchins High School on Monday morning in an apparent act of protest.

NBC 5 was outside the school when students began leaving the building.

Students who stopped to speak with NBC 5 said they were concerned for their safety and that the people hired to keep the campus safe weren't doing their job.

One student was injured Friday when a student entered the building with a gun and shot another student in the leg. The injured student was hospitalized and is expected to recover. A teacher is credited with directing the armed student out of the classroom and away from the building. The student was later taken into custody and a gun was recovered.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

No other injuries were reported.

To ensure safer schools, Dallas ISD said they have a policy requiring clear or mesh backpacks for all students in grades K-12. District officials have not said how the student got the gun into the building.

Identifying information about the student and victim, including age or grade, has not been confirmed.

The campus was expected to undergo STAAR testing on Monday. That testing has been postponed and the district is asking the TEA for direction on when it can be rescheduled.