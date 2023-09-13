Dallas ISD and Dallas Cowboys dedicate new Thomas Jefferson HS football field

We're finally getting the first look at a brand new football field for Thomas Jefferson High School in Dallas, almost 4 years since a tornado tore through that part of the city.

In October 2019, TJHS and Walnut Hill Elementary School were severely damaged by an EF-3 tornado. Following the storm's aftermath, the Dallas Cowboys, in partnership with the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation and the NFL Foundation, pledged $1 million toward the reconstruction of TJ's football field and the procurement of essential football equipment.

"I was chief of schools here in Dallas ISD when tornado hit and I walked that night throughout these particular grounds. It was shocking what had been destroyed. But today, the entire community gets to see what everyone contributed to redeveloping – and developing bigger and stronger than it was before."

HAPPENING NOW: @HighschoolTj is officially dedicating their brand new football field, nearly 4 years after an EF3 tornado tore through this part of Dallas. Kids from nearby Walnut Hill ES celebrating too this morning, alongside the @dallascowboys! Live report at 11 on @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/jNLPaLEuwE — Alanna Quillen (@AlannaNBC5) September 12, 2023

It took years of time, patience, a strong community and of a lot of money to rebuild both schools. The campuses – with Walnut Hill ES now known as Walnut Hill International Leadership Academy – now blend together into a modern complex, with the field bridging the schools together on one side.

The partnerships were celebrated on Tuesday during an official dedication of the new football field.

"It is just awesome to take a look around and truly see the collateral beauty of what was once a disaster in this area,” said Charlotte Jones of the Dallas Cowboys.

Following the field dedication, TJ and Walnut Hill International Leadership Academy students joined Dallas Cowboys Rookies Club for a celebratory NFL flag football game and practice.

Over the next three years, the Dallas Cowboys have committed to donating an NFL FLAG-In-School program kit to each of the 141 Dallas ISD elementary schools. The clinic will include drills and skills pulled from the NFL FLAG-In-Schools curriculum to be run by Dallas Cowboys Youth Football Academy coaches with assistance from the team's newest rookie players.