Dallas-Fort Worth is ‘Least Affordable' Area in Texas

A recent ranking has determined that the Dallas-Fort Worth area is the least affordable region in the state of Texas.

The study, first published here, looked at the federal Cost of Living Index, which is developed and published by the Council for Community and Economic Research (C2ER).

Dallas-Fort Worth was considered to be the most expensive area in the state, based on a range of factors including:

Housing

Groceries

Utilities

Transportation

Health Care

Miscellaneous

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Based upon those factors, DFW was given an official Cost of Living Index score of 99.35.

For perspective, the national average Cost of Living Index is 100, which means that DFW is slightly less expensive than the national average.