Dallas Firefighters Battle Blaze in Second-Story Gym Downtown

A neighbor nearby called emergency services and said that a gym inside a two-story brick building had caught fire

A second-story gym inside a building in downtown Dallas caught fire early Thursday morning.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to 1216 West Commerce Street at approximately 3:15 a.m.

According to officials, a neighbor nearby called emergency services and said that a gym inside a two-story brick building had caught fire.

When officials arrived at the scene, they fire coming out of the second story and through the roof of the two story brick building.

Dallas Fire Rescue was able to put out the fire in a matter of minutes.

