Dallas Firefighter Injured in Explosion Heads Home

A Dallas firefighter injured in last month's apartment explosion has been released from the hospital and is now recovering at a rehab facility.
One of the Dallas firefighters that was injured in an explosion was sent home on Tuesday.

Engineer Ronald Hall was one of the four firefighters hurt while they investigated a reported gas leak at the Highland Hills Apartments in southeastern Dallas on Sept. 29. At some point during the investigation, an explosion occurred that partially collapsed part of one of the two-story apartment buildings.

Hall was released from the Zale Lipshy Rehabilitation Center on Tuesday. He will not continue his recovery at home. Hall suffered burns on 30 to 40% of his body, most of them second degree.

Hall is now planning his retirement. He has been with the department since 1985.

Court documents later revealed new details about the explosion and the arrest of a man accused of causing a gas leak that then led to the explosion.

Phillip Dankins remains in the Dallas County Jail on a $450,000 bond.

The 28-year-old faces several charges, including seven counts of deadly conduct.

The blast injured eight people, including four Dallas firefighters and displaced 250 people.

