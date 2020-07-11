Dallas

Dallas Fire-Rescue Searching for Person Washed Downstream in Trinity River

The search will continue Sunday

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews are searching for a person who washed downstream in the Trinity River Saturday and did not resurface.

Units were dispatched for a water rescue near the intersection of Longbranch and Fairport Drive Saturday, fire officials said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue officials said they had three boats in the water, with the assistance of the Dallas Police Department's Air 1, searching for any signs of the individual in question.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, the search continued until sundown. Rescue efforts will be resumed Sunday by Texas Game Wardens.

