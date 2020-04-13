Dallas

Dallas Fire-Rescue Investigating Overnight Mulch Fire

The flames at a mulch facility in Northwest Dallas were at least 15 feet tall

By Hannah Jones

Metro

Dallas Fire-Rescue is investigating a mulch fire in Dallas Sunday night.

Crews responded to the fire at a mulch facility located at 2101 Walnut Hill Lane at approximately 3 a.m., officials said.

According to officials, crews found smoke and flames approximately 15 feet high coming from a pile of mulch.

Crews contained the fire quickly. No injuries were reported, and no buildings were effected.

Officials are continuing to investigate the the cause of the fire.

