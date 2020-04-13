Dallas Fire-Rescue Investigating Overnight Mulch Fire

Dallas Fire-Rescue is investigating a mulch fire in Dallas Sunday night.
Crews responded to the fire at a mulch facility located at 2101 Walnut Hill Lane at approximately 3 a.m., officials said.
According to officials, crews found smoke and flames approximately 15 feet high coming from a pile of mulch.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
Crews contained the fire quickly. No injuries were reported, and no buildings were effected.
Officials are continuing to investigate the the cause of the fire.