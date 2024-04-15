Dallas

Dallas crash victims sue Chiefs' Rashee Rice, SMU's Teddy Knox seeking more than $1M

The filing appeared to be the first lawsuit reported in connection with the crash on March 30

By Kelli Smith | The Dallas Morning News

Bill Nabors

Two Dallas residents are suing Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice and SMU cornerback Theodore “Teddy” Knox in connection with a multi-vehicle crash last month that injured them and at least five others.

The two — Edvard Petrovskiy and Irina Gromova — are seeking more than $1 million through the lawsuit, which was filed Thursday in Dallas County. Their attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

The lawsuit alleges the two football players challenged each other “to a high-speed race” despite knowing the road was “heavily trafficked with commuters.” Petrovskiy and Gromova were “severely injured,” the lawsuit says, noting brain trauma, lacerations to the face that required stitches, contusions, disfigurement and internal bleeding.

Attorneys for Rice and Knox did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Dallas Morning News.

