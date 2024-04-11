Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has surrendered to police in connection to his involvement in a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 75 in Dallas in late March.

According to online records, Rice turned himself in on Thursday to the Glenn Heights Police Department. His combined bond total is $40,000.

Southern Methodist University in Dallas says they've suspended a member of the school's football team who is accused alongside NFL player Rashee Rice of injuring four people in a car crash last month.

According to an email from SMU, the athletics department was notified by Dallas police that they had an arrest warrant for Theodore "Teddy" Knox, who is listed on the school's football roster as a sophomore cornerback out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Police allege that on March 30 Rice, in a Lamborghini SUV, and Knox, in a Corvette, were speeding along U.S. Highway 75 near University Boulevard when they caused a chain reaction crash involving four other vehicles that was recorded on a witness's dashcam video.

Both Rice, 23, and Knox, 21, have been charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, and six counts of collision involving injury.

In addition to the crash, the dashcam video showed the occupants of the sports cars getting out of the vehicles and walking away.

"The occupants of the Lamborghini and the Corvette all ran from the scene without stopping to determine if anyone needed medical help or providing their information," Dallas Police said after the crash. "Two of the involved drivers were treated at the scene by Dallas Fire-Rescue for minor injuries and two occupants of another vehicle were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries."

The school said Thursday afternoon that Knox has been suspended from the team and that they take the allegations seriously. SMU said federal student privacy laws prevented them from sharing further details about disciplinary proceedings.

Deandra Grant, an attorney representing Knox told NBC 5 on Wednesday that Knox has "cooperated fully with law enforcement" but that they had no further comment.

Rice's attorney, State Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, said last week that his client admitted to police he was driving the Lamborghini when it crashed. In a statement published on social media, Rice said he was taking full responsibility for his part in the matter.

Rice, who grew up in North Richland Hills, played college football at SMU before being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023.