Rashee Rice was driving 119 mph moments before Dallas crash, police say

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was driving a Lamborghini SUV at 119 mph in the moments before he caused a multivehicle crash along Central Expressway last month that injured at least four people, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by The Dallas Morning News.

Rice and another driver allegedly involved in the crash, SMU football player Theodore Knox, each face one count of aggravated assault, one count of a collision involving serious bodily injury, and six counts of a collision involving injury

The paper reported Rice's attorney, Texas Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Police allege that on March 30 Rice, in a Lamborghini SUV, and Knox, in a Corvette, were speeding along U.S. Highway 75 near University Boulevard. Citing the affidavit, the paper reported the drivers “made multiple aggressive maneuvers to get through traffic.” Police said the drivers of the high-end vehicles caused a chain reaction crash involving four other vehicles that was recorded on a witness's dashcam video. In addition to the crash, the dashcam video showed the occupants of the sports cars getting out of the vehicles and walking away.

"The occupants of the Lamborghini and the Corvette all ran from the scene without stopping to determine if anyone needed medical help or providing their information," Dallas Police said after the crash. "Two of the involved drivers were treated at the scene by Dallas Fire-Rescue for minor injuries and two occupants of another vehicle were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries."

Rice surrendered to police in Glenn Heights on Thursday on the eight charges and was transferred to the DeSoto Regional Jail. He was released after posting $40,000 in bonds.

As of this writing, NBC 5 has not confirmed whether Knox has surrendered to police. His attorney, Deandra Grant, told NBC 5 on Wednesday her client has "cooperated fully with law enforcement" but that they had no further comment.

According to an email from SMU, the athletics department was notified by Dallas police that they had an arrest warrant for Knox, who was listed on the school's football roster as a sophomore cornerback out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The school said Thursday afternoon that Knox had been suspended from the team and that they take the allegations seriously. SMU said federal student privacy laws prevented them from sharing further details about disciplinary proceedings.

Rice, who grew up in North Richland Hills, played college football at SMU before being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023.