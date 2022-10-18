Dallas Cowboys Visit Frisco School to Tackle Bullying

There were big cheers Tuesday for some Dallas Cowboy players and alumni who visited a middle school campus in the Frisco Independent School District.

Held during national bullying prevention month, the Dallas Cowboys hosted a character conversation at Griffin Middle School, working with students on a variety of scenarios.

“I think it’s always good to be an example for them, said Cowboys offensive tackle Isaac Alarcon. "You know, as a public figure, they look up to players. I think it is our responsibility to be an example for them."

An example: you studied hard for a big test. Your friend didn't and wants to copy you. What should you do? The players talked it through with them and talked about their own experiences growing up.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

“They can relate to certain things, and it’s kind of cool having kids say, 'Hey, he made it, and he went through the same things I am kind of going through,'" said Aviante Collins, an offensive tackle for the Cowboys. "It kind of gives them faith and kind of gives them a little bit of hope saying that, 'I can as I keep striving for what I want.'”

For the kids, the hope is these will be lessons they take with them.

“It is inspirational to hear about it from them, and how it happens in their life too, and not just ours,” said eighth-grader Duke Strain.

Lessons off the field that have the students cheering.