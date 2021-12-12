Dallas Cowboys Superfan to Deliver Hundreds of Teddy Bears to Children in Hospital

A Dallas Cowboy super-fan is using his star-power to bring Christmas cheer to sick children in North Texas.

Mark Shenefield is overwhelmed by teddy bears. For a while he’d been sitting on and idea to collect the bears for Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth. This year he decided to do something about it, and the response was better than what he anticipated.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

“I’ve never seen so many teddy bears in my life, man, I’m telling you,” said Shenefield. “I posted it on Facebook and I’m telling you it just went viral and look at what I got!”

Shenefield, also known as ‘Tattoo Mark’, calls himself The Dallas Cowboys’ number one dedicated fan – mostly because of the tattoos of current and former players covering his body. With his reputation and popularity, within a week and half, he had nearly 300 teddy bears and more on the way.

“To put a smile on his face and to know that I made him happy with a little teddy bear. Oh my gosh, God is so good,” Shenefield said.

He coordinated with the hospital to deliver the bears this week. And while health and safety protocol will keep him from interacting with children up close, the plan is to go all out.

“I’m dressing up as a Dallas Cowboys Santa Claus and I have some helpers and we’re going to make this happen for the kids,” he said.

At times, he’s been stunned by the show of support. He says his motivation is simple.

“I had tears in my eyes the other day,” said Shenefield. “I just want these kids to have a Merry Christmas.”

Tattoo Mark expects to the deliver the bears to Cook Children’s in Fort Worth Saturday December 18 at 9 am.