It takes a team effort to teach a child. On Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Reggie Robinson was part of that team at Felix G. Botello Elementary School in Oak Cliff.

"Ready to tackle the school year," Robinson said as he walked into the first of several classrooms carrying a box of donated school supplies which included everything from pens to hand sanitizer and more.

"Not only do we appreciate it, but the students also appreciate it," said Botello Elementary 4th grade teacher Iliana Ortega. "They get to, you know, have new supplies and just to be able to have him here and speak to the kids, give them some, you know, words of advice."

Robinson told students being a professional football player isn't so different from being a student.

"Even at this level, homework doesn't stop," Robinson said with a smile. "Teachers are coaches and you're going to need them all throughout life."

Robinson told students to take initiative and study what they learn in school after they get home.

"You're going to need your education to do whatever you want to do in this life," Robinson said. "I have notes and papers from when I was young, 3rd grade, where it says what do I want to do when I grow up. I put 'play football' and it just came alive. I studied real hard."

The school supply donations were made possible by the Kids in Need Foundation and Jewelers Mutual Insurance.