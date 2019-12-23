Dallas Cowboys’ Demarcus Lawrence and Teammates Organize Shopping Spree with Youth

Fifteen youth from the Grand Prairie Boys & Girls were chosen to spend $250 at Dick’s Sporting Goods on whatever they wanted.

Player Demarcus Lawrence spearheaded the event in a partnership with the store’s Cedar Hill location.

“Just to come back after having a tough loss last night and to still be able to put life into perspective and be able to understand what life is truly about,” said Lawrence.

Players from the Cowboys Defense, also known as the self-proclaimed “Hotboyz”, paired up with an individual child while they browsed the store.

9-year-old Yeira Arellano says she never expected this just two days before Christmas. That this was not just a chance to shop with a professional athlete. It meant so much more to her.

“This means a lot to me for Christmas because I just want my family to be happy this Christmas,” she said.

Lawrence says this is what it truly means to be a dedicated player both on and off the field.

“Being able to help spread this holiday cheer is also a teachable lesson to them and letting them know how truly remarkable it is and how you can touch somebody’s spirit by spreading a little holiday cheer.”