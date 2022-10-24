Dallas County Unveils Mental Health Program for First Responders

As new information was released Monday about murders at a Dallas hospital which first responders consider part of their extended family, Dallas County unveiled a plan to offer mental health care to first responders.

There’s a growing suicide problem in the US among first responders in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and all the daily tragedies they face.

A hospital police officer wounded the shooter at Methodist Medical Center Saturday, putting an end to the fatal attack.

“It's almost like hitting on our home turf, our home territory. This is supposed to be a place for people come and get help. It's never a place where you would expect to have something like that happen,” said Cedar Hill Police Captain Colin Chenault.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Just days after the hospital tragedy, Chenault and other first responders gathered with Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins Monday to praise the planned mental health program.

“Absolutely, did that raise a flag and show the need that we need to do more? Absolutely,” Cedar Hill Fire Chief Rodney Smith said. “[There are] things that you see out there that you can't unsee. In the past we just kind of dealt with it, dealt with it on our own.”

The new program will use $1 million in COVID-19 relief money from the federal government to provide mental health care for first responders in smaller Dallas County cities.

The big City of Dallas received separate COVID-19 relief and plans similar first responder counseling.

“We're in a mental health crisis in our nation. To see something like that happen so close to home certainly speaks volumes to the need for this,” Cedar Hill Assistant Fire Chief Mike Harrison said.

Dallas County Commissioners are asked to approve the program on Nov. 1 at their next meeting.

“We have to come to the realization as first responders that we're not superheroes. We don't wear capes. Things do affect us just like anyone else,” Captain Chenault said.

Individual cities will apply to receive a share of the money and then arrange counseling.