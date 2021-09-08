Dallas County Reports Twelfth Human Case of West Nile in 2021

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported Wednesday the twelfth human case of West Nile virus this year in Dallas County is a resident of the 75063 ZIP Code in Irving.

Even though our attention seems to be on Covid-19, we cannot let our guard down against West Nile Virus,” said Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS Director.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

DCHHS reported the county's first death this year in a resident who contracted West Nile virus on Aug. 9.

The first and second reported human cases of West Nile in the county came on July 16 and Aug. 6, respectively.

In 2020, Dallas County reported five deaths from West Nile, including a significant increase in a significant increase in WNV disease prevalence with 20 human cases and 498 positive mosquito tests.

No other information about the twelfth human case was released for medical confidentiality and personal privacy reasons, the DCHHS said.