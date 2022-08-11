Dallas County Health and Human Services on Thursday reported the county's second heat-related death so far this year.

DCHHS says the Dallas resident was a 77-year-old man who had underlying health conditions. For privacy reasons, DCHHS is not disclosing personal information about the patient.

"We are very saddened to report our second heat-related death this season," said Dr. Philip Huang, Director of DCHHS. "We encourage everyone to take precautions to protect themselves and their children from heat-related illness as temperatures remain high throughout the summer. Hydrate constantly and limit your time outdoors to protect against the intense heat."

DCHHS says heat-related illness occurs when the body is unable to properly cool itself. They also say to monitor symptoms and follow the CDC tips for heat-related illness prevention below:

Stay indoors as much as possible

Limit outdoor activities, exercise during cooler parts of the day and stay in shady areas

Drink plenty of water

Follow local news for extreme heat alerts and other safety tips

To learn more and for more tips, visit the CDC's website.

The Dallas County Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program provides free air conditioning and heating units to low-income families who qualify.

It's a year-round program for heating and cooling, and also covers electric bills.

Go online for details or call 214-819-1848 for assistance.