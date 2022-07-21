Dallas County Is Out of Monkeypox Vaccinations as Cases Continue to Climb

Dallas County is out of monkeypox vaccines as cases continue to rise amid a national vaccine shortage.

The county health department is waiting for a shipment of around 300 doses of the Jynneos vaccine, which helps prevent monkeypox and smallpox, although director Dr. Philip Huang said he doesn't know exactly when the vaccines will arrive from the federal government. Dallas County Health and Human Services placed the order for additional doses last week.

The slowed vaccine allotment is in sharp contrast to how requests were being filled in weeks prior, said Texas Department of State Health Services spokesman Chris Van Deusen.

"Those shipments from the feds have slowed down a bit," he said. "Early on, even into last week, any requests we had for the vaccine they were turning around the next day."

