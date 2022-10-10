Dallas County Elections Department Holds Drive-Thru Registration Drive Tuesday

The deadline is fast approaching to register to vote in the upcoming November general election. Non-registered voters have until Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, to register in order to cast a ballot in the midterms.

The Dallas County Elections Department is holding a drive-through voter registration drive on Oct. 11. The office at 1460 Round Table Drive in Dallas will be open from 7 a.m. to midnight.

Everyone is encouraged to register to vote or update their voter registration information before the deadline.

Voter Registration Applications can be downloaded at DallasCountyVotes.org and are also available at many post offices, libraries, and Texas Department of Public Safety offices. Applications must be returned to the Dallas County Elections Department office at 1520 Round Table Drive on or before Oct. 11. Applications returned by mail must be postmarked by Oct. 11.

The Texas Secretary of State tweeted on Oct. 6 that so far, more than 17.6 million Texans have registered to vote. In 2018, it was about 15.7 million Texans.

Key Midterm Election Dates to Remember

Oct. 11: Deadline to register

Oct. 24- Nov. 4: Early voting

Nov. 8: Election Day

How to Check Voter Registration Status

If you're unsure of your current voter status, you can check your voter registration status on the Texas Secretary of State's website on the "Am I Registered?" page. If you have moved to a new address within the same county or have changed your name, you can update your information online as well.

Texas Voting Requirements

Must be a U.S Citizen.

Must be at least 18 years old on election day.

Must be a resident of the county you register.

Cannot be serving a felony conviction.

Cannot have been declared mentally incompetent by the final judgment of a court of law.

Texas Requires ID to Vote

Once you're registered, you'll still need a valid ID to vote in the state of Texas. The state accepts seven forms of identification:

A Texas driver's license

Texas election ID certificate

Texas ID card

Texas handgun license

U.S. Citizenship certificate with a photo

U.S. Military ID with a photo

U.S. Passport.

For voters ages 18-69, photo IDs CAN be expired for up to four years. For those over the age of 70, a photo ID can be expired for any length of time.

If you do not have a photo ID, you may qualify for a Reasonable Impediment Declaration by showing a copy or an original of one of the following: