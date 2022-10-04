Voter Registration Deadline is Tuesday in Texas, Early Voting Begins Oct. 24

The deadline is approaching to register to vote in the upcoming November general election. Non-registered voters have until Oct. 11, 2022, to register in order to participate.

Texas voters will need to submit their registration application by mail or update their address online if they have already registered to vote in the state.

Did you know that the last day to register to vote is Tuesday, October 11th? Head over to https://t.co/MdRpg54XRY to make sure you’re #VoteReady! #VoteTexas #ReadyToVoteTX pic.twitter.com/VUo2U5YFGR — VoteTexas (@VoteTexas) October 6, 2022

Check Voter Registration Status/Register to Vote

If you're unsure of your current voter status, you can check your voter registration status on the Texas Secretary of State's website on the "Am I Registered?" page. If you have moved to a new address within the same county or have changed your name, you can update your information online as well.

On the Texas Secretary of State's online voter registration page, you can fill out and then print and sign your registration form. You MUST still mail the form to your county election office and it must be postmarked by the deadline.

If you don't have a printer you can request an application be mailed to you, but that returned application must also be postmarked by the deadline.

You can also register to vote through your county registrar.

Texas Voting Requirements

Must be a U.S Citizen.

Must be at least 18 years old on election day.

Must be a resident of the county you register.

Cannot be serving a felony conviction.

Cannot have been declared mentally incompetent by the final judgment of a court of law.

Texas Requires ID to Vote

Once you're registered, you'll still need a valid ID to vote in the state of Texas. The state accepts seven forms of identification:

A Texas driver's license

Texas election ID certificate

Texas ID card

Texas handgun license

U.S. Citizenship certificate with a photo

U.S. Military ID with a photo

U.S. Passport.

For voters ages 18-69, photo IDs CAN be expired for up to four years. For those over the age of 70, a photo ID can be expired for any length of time.

If you do not have a photo ID, you may qualify for a Reasonable Impediment Declaration by showing a copy or an original of one of the following:

Certified domestic birth certificate or court-admissible birth document

Current utility bill

Bank statement

Government check

Paycheck

Government document with your name and address including your voter registration certificate.

Key Dates to Remember

Oct. 11: Deadline to register

Oct. 24- Nov. 4: Early voting

Nov. 8: Election Day