Deadline to Register to Vote is on Tuesday

Texans who have not registered to vote only have until Tuesday, Oct.11, 2022, to sign up to fill out an eligible ballot in November.

As the deadline approaches, there may be many questions, but are a lot of resources to educate people on how to register.

"The deadline is coming up and it’s important to get as many people as possible," said Norma Arratia, the chair of Hispanic voter registration for the League of Women Voters Dallas.

“I am registering voters specifically Latino voters, Spanish-speaking voters," said Arratia, who has spent the last several weekends since September at the Super Mercado in East Dallas reaching out to potential voters in that neighborhood.

“The Latino population is very, I feel like, overlooked population, and it’s a very important part of our demographic. So I want to focus on them, to register them to vote. A lot of them don’t even know there’s an election coming, they didn’t know how important it was, so we are here not just to register them, but the educate them about the elections, who is running, what positions are up for reelection," said Arratia.

She said in recent weeks, she's noticed an uptick in interest as the elections inch closer.

"When we started here in the beginning of September, we barely got maybe 2 or 3 registrations and a lot ‘no thank you, I’m not interested.' or ‘Oh I didn’t know there was an election coming.' but these last few weeks, there’s been a lot of interest," said Arratia.

The Texas Secretary of State Tweeted out last Thursday that so far, 17.6 million Texans have registered to vote so far. In 2018, it was about 15.7 million Texans.

With more people moving to the state and those who are becoming of age or may have never registered in the past, the state has launched its "VoteReady" campaign through VoteTexas.gov to help educate people on what they need to do in order to be eligible to vote.

Key Dates to Remember

Oct. 11: Deadline to register

Oct. 24- Nov. 4: Early voting

Nov. 8: Election Day

Click Here for information on voter registration