Dallas County DWI Taskforce Raising Awareness Ahead of Holidays

We are just about one week away from Thanksgiving and officials in North Texas are warning of drunk and dangerous driving heading into the holidays.

Over the last few years, there's been an increase in roadway fatalities around this time of year.

That’s why Dallas County's DWI Task Force, alongside Mothers Against Drunk Driving, AAA Texas, 24 Hour Dallas, and other organizations are raising awareness in a press conference on Wednesday morning. Families and others who have been victims of DWI will discuss the impact that it has had on their lives.

According to AAA Texas, impaired driving makes up about 25% to 30% of all fatal crashes in Texas.

"Impaired driving is a big part of that in Dallas County, we have one of the highest impaired driving fatality rates in the state,” said Daniel Armbruster, a spokesperson for AAA Texas. “It's so important that if you are going to be celebrating the holidays, to think about having a sober ride.”

Since the pandemic, they started seeing an increase in risky driving behaviors -- like impaired driving from alcohol or drugs to speeding and not wearing a seatbelt.

"And we haven't seen that slowdown," said Armbruster.

He added there hasn't been a deathless day on Texas roadways in 22 years.

"We saw last thanksgiving alone in Texas – you can see when you look at the data from the state, starting that Wednesday, the number of fatality crashes where alcohol is involved starts climbing. And then it jumps on Thanksgiving Day. And it stays up throughout the weekend. So that's really concerning,” he said. “If people would just take the time to plan, have a sober ride and make the right decision, we could avoid horrible tragedies that not only impact those drivers who make bad decisions, but oftentimes innocent people around them.”

This year, Dallas County commissioner Elba Garcia and her partnerships are once again putting out visual reminders for drivers – real cars that were involved in a DWI crash will be put on display throughout the county as a literal way to drive the message home.

Dallas Co. DWI Task Force

Mothers Against Drunk Driving is also helping to spread the word about special ride-share discount codes that will be made available at participating bars and restaurants across Dallas starting next week and through the New Year’s holiday.

"We were very fortunate to partner with 2024 Hour Dallas, which is a nonprofit that works with restaurants and bars within the entertainment district in downtown Dallas. And so we were able to offer this $5 Lyft code to those restaurants who actually were awarded the Copper STAR certification through this nonprofit," said Dugas. "And it's a very extensive certification process, just one of the focus areas is impaired driving."

The discounts are meant to create an incentive for anyone who drinks to find a better way home than getting behind the wheel.

“There's no happy holiday ending to drunk driving,” said Emma Dugas, State Program Manager for MADD. "Make sure that you get home safe. Even if you only drink one drink, it still impairs you. So please be safe, always have that non-drinking driver to get you home."

For more information about the DWI Task Force and its activities please go to the Facebook page: Dallas County DWI Taskforce or call (214) 653-6670