Newly re-elected Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot is ending a controversial policy enacted during his first term in office.

Creuzot said in a statement received Monday that his office's policy of not prosecuting thefts of necessary items like food, diapers, or baby formula was being rescinded.

The Dallas County DA said revisiting the policy was a promise he made during his recent campaign and that after taking another look at the policy and the impact it made that it had no impact on crime.

The policy was put in place to avoid prosecuting people who commit thefts out of desperation due to hunger and poverty, he said.

"Through data analysis and conversations with community organizations, retailers, and independent loss prevention specialists, I found the policy had zero effect on crime in the county - positive or negative," Creuzot said. "I have come to the understanding that this policy is more aspirational than realistic and rather than helping those in need, I have watched that population, and primarily people of color, be blamed for a rise in crime."

"I want the people of Dallas County and our partner police agencies to know that I have heard their concerns, and I will change when change is needed, so to that end, I am rescinding the policy," Creuzot said.

Creuzot said going forward the county's assistant district attorneys will use discretion to "prosecute those who deserve it" and will work to get "vulnerable populations the help they need."

Creuzot said the policy targeted "a very narrow class of offense and was instituted in an effort to decriminalize poverty." Instead, he said, the policy was "misrepresented and politicized" and created a sense of mistrust about his office and the crimes that they would prosecute.

Since the policy was put in place in 2019 the DA said his office has falsely been accused of not prosecuting thefts of TVs, motorcycles and catalytic converters, not accepting misdemeanor theft cases, and forcing businesses to close.

The policy change is effective immediately.