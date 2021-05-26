Dallas Could Require Convenience Store Security Upgrades

Dallas city council members will consider a host of mandatory security upgrades meant to deter crime at more than 750 convenience stores in the city.

During Wednesday’s meeting, there is a scheduled vote on an ordinance that would require:

A minimum of three security cameras be installed inside of every convenience store.

Upgraded, mandatory exterior lighting.

Any ATM must be secured to the floor.

Any ATM must be set a minimum of 12 feet back from windows and doors.

The proposed ordinance would dictate where those required cameras must be positioned – one on the cash register, one that shows the faces of everyone who enters the store, and one that shows the faces of everyone as they exit the store.

Those cameras would also be required to record at all times, including when the store is closed, and for that footage to be saved and accessible for a minimum of 30 days.

The ordinance would also set a minimum standard picture quality produced by the cameras of “a resolution of two megapixels, a minimum aspect ratio of 1920 horizontal pixels by 1080 vertical pixels, and a minimum frame rate of 15 frames per second”.

The parts of the ordinance that apply to ATMs are meant to deter the "smash and grab" crimes that often occur when someone drives a vehicle into the store, loads up the entire machine and drives away with it.