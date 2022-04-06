Dallas College Awards P TECH Senior Full Ride Scholarship

In partnership with Dallas College and Dallas ISD, school officials say that one lucky dual-credit student will graduate debt-free this Spring.

IIlias Gomez, a senior at Conrad High wasn't always focused on school, but through a program offered at his soon-to-be alma mater, he found his calling - designing computer games.

"Gaming is very new," said Gomez. "A lot of teens and a lot of young adults are introduced to video games. We are the founding generation of gaming"

Dallas College says it will honor Gomez along with his fellow classmates for their hard work in the P Tech program.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The celebration will take place Thursday, April 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Communities Foundation of Texas.

According to Dallas College, when Gomez graduates in May, he'll have obtained both a high school diploma and an Associated of Applied Science in Interactive Simulation and Game Technology.

During the event, Chancellor Emeritus Joe May, Chancellor Justin Lonon, and Superintendent Michael Hinojosa will also be recognized for their vision in starting the successful and unique program catered to first-generation college students.

"The accomplishments of this partnership and the success it yields align with the goals of Dallas College and Dallas ISD to serve students from all backgrounds and present opportunities to ready them for post-high school success," said Dr. Hinojosa. "Through its partnership with Dallas College, Dallas ISD helped students earn post-secondary credit while still in enrolled in high school."

Gomez has also been accepted into the University of North Texas where he hopes to continue his education and one day start his own gaming studio and become an industry partner.

The recently awarded student accredits the P Tech program for helping him find his passion in gaming and law.

"In these classes, professors don't see you as children," Gomez said. "You have to pay attention. These classes are not lectures. You have to do the work. You have to create."

Dallas College says through partnerships with multiple school districts, the community college has involved 42% of the almost 30,000 students enrolled in dual-credit courses annually in its career readiness programs.

"Gomez is not only impressive with his class work, but he has also made the rounds meeting industry partners," said J. David du Mars Workplace Learning Coordinator at Conrad. "He's been very proactive. He's getting his degree, but he's also taking advantage of the workplace learning side of this. He's using all of his resources. I'm excited for him."

To learn more about the early college programs, visit https://www.dallasisd.org/Page/41736.