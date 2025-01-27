Dallas city manager builds on momentum with updated 100-day plan

Dallas’ new boss at city hall says she already has a strategy to move the city forward-- It’s part of a new 100-day plan submitted by Kimberly Tolbert as Dallas city manager.

While Dallas’ six-month search for its next city hall leader wrapped just five days ago, Kim Tolbert isn’t wasting any time.

Mayor pro-tem Tennell Atkins, who oversaw the national search for the city manager, says Dallas’ new city hall leader got a great audition as interim city manager last fall, receiving a unanimous passage of a $5 billion budget.

“You see the passion there, you see the willingness to communicate,” Atkins said Monday. “She’s ready and able, she did good preparation (while interim) just in case she got the job. She got the job, now she’s ready. So, there’s no excuse to say ‘Hey, I’m not prepared.’”

Atkins and the rest of the city council received Tolbert’s latest iteration of her preparation with an updated 100-day plan, focused on public safety, more housing for the city’s homeless population, improving city hall efficiency and public outreach.

These themes Tolbert hinted at in remarks minutes after the city council hired her on Jan. 22.

“We will be responsive, accountable, open and honest and rebuild trust within this community,” Tolbert said.

Council member Paula Blackmon says she’s reviewed Tolbert’s 100-day plan and feels the emphasis on public safety aligns with council and citizen priorities.

Recent data from the Dallas Police Department indicates a drop in violent crime indicators, but Blackmon says positive stats haven’t translated to public perception yet.

“Data is good but there’s also a feeling you have to address,” Blackmon said. “She got the message; she completely understands what our city wants and expects.”

Tolbert will have to hire both a permanent police and fire chief, a goal city hall sources have told NBC-5 could happen by the end of April.

In the long term, Tolbert has identified “catalytic projects” for economic growth, including the new DPD training academy near UNT-Dallas and the new downtown convention center, set to open in 2029.

“She’s wanting the city of Dallas to return to what the city of Dallas is good at – providing those basics,” Blackmon said.