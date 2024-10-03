City to host town halls on major Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center project

On Thursday, the first of three town halls will take place on the major plan to expand of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas.

Residents can weigh in and learn more from city leaders about the $3 billion project that is expected to create more jobs, boost tourism, and form a bridge between downtown and South Dallas. The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas (KBHCCD) Master Plan is considered by many stakeholders to be one of the biggest projects in Downtown Dallas for generations.

The 65-year-old building will go through a major expansion, taking over empty lots and garages around it. Plans also include adding in more residential, hotel, retail, and restaurant space throughout the convention center district.

The Interstate 30 canyon will get a once-in-a-generation upgrade, with the convention center and the interstate no longer being a dividing point between downtown and South Dallas.

If you live, commute, or spend any time in the downtown area, this project will impact you in the years to come. That's why Downtown Dallas Inc. Is keeping a close eye on this project and the town halls that are keeping residents in the loop.

“It's hard to believe November will be two years since the voters voted for Proposition A, which was to begin this work,” said Jennifer Scripps, president and CEO of Downtown Dallas Inc. "I think it's a good way to take stock and see how far we've come in almost two years, but really the work ahead of us as we march towards opening day in 2029."

DDI is an advocacy group for the 80,000 people living in a two-mile radius of downtown Dallas, which has undergone a population boom in recent years.

Scripps said this project will finally connect downtown to nearby districts like the Cedars with greenery and walkable areas.

"So that downtown is not an island,” said Scripps, speaking on the success of other downtown connectors like Klyde Warren Park and Carpenter Park. “With our connections south over I-30, I really believe there's a huge opportunity to serve downtown with this project, but also grow south in a really vibrant, connective way."

A groundbreaking took place in June to kick off the start of utilities work and prepping the area for major construction.

Then last month, the Dallas City Council awarded over $187 million in contracts for key components of the convention center project, including architects, engineers, and other contractors.

"We've been reassured recently that things are moving apace, and we'll continue to engage really closely. There will inevitably be bumps in the road, but we're feeling really good about the progress and the opportunity that this presents for downtown Dallas,” Scripps said.

TOWN HALLS

Each town hall will update residents on the progress made so far and the next steps in the KBHCCD Master Plan.

There are three town halls scheduled in October, and more will be added across the city in the coming months.

The first town hall will take place on Thursday, Oct. 3 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the auditorium at the J. Erik Jonsson Central Dallas Public Library across from city hall. Council members Jesse Moreno of District 2 and Paul E. Ridley of District 14 will lead the event.

The next town hall is Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. at the at Singing Hills Recreation Center in southern Dallas, led by Mayor Pro Tem Tennell Atkins of District 8.

The third town hall will be Oct. 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Buckner Terrace Montessori in East Dallas, led by Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Adam Bazaldua of District 7.

Click here for details.