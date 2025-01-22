Kimberly Tolbert named Dallas city manager

The Dallas City Council, with a 13-2 vote, appointed Kimberly Bizor Tolbert as city manager on Wednesday, ending a nearly year-long search for the city’s top job.

Tolbert beat out two other assistant city manager candidates from Sacramento and Fort Worth to lead a city with 13,000 employees.

Additionally, the council approved Tolbert's salary at $450,000 per year as the city's highest-paid executive.

Tolbert started as interim city manager in May when former city manager TC Broadnax departed for the same position in Austin.

The former chief of staff under Broadnax rose to an assistant city manager position in recent years after serving in positions with the North Texas Tollway Authority before returning to city hall.

Before the vote, two speakers addressed council members of their support for Tolbert to receive the full-time position.

Jim Neil, owner of Dallas Trinity FC, recalled to the council the quick work of Tolbert to bring the team to Dallas after initial plans had the team headed to nearby Arlington.

“With your support and encouragement, interim city manager Tolbert garnered the support of the city council and we obtained unanimous approval to bring women’s professional soccer to the Cotton Bowl, for which we will be eternally grateful,” Neil said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.