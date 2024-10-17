Dallas City Council looks for solution to Fair Park management contract dispute

Dallas City Council says changes are needed with how Fair Park is managed going forward.

The sentiment shared from several on council during a briefing at city hall with representatives from non-profit Fair Park First, and the park’s operator, OVG360, reflect what Dallas Park and Recreation director told NBC 5 last month; the structure of the contract needs to be changed moving forward.

It comes after a report from an accounting firm on Oct. 9 that found $5.7 million in donor funds were instead used to cover day-to-day expenses at Fair Park between Oct. 2020 and April 2024.

“We have disappointment for the neighborhoods that surround Fair Park and for the people who have made generous donations to support Fair Park,” councilmember Kathy Stewart said.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The president of venue management for Oak View Group told council any spending was done at direction of previous leadership at Fair Park First.

“The issue and that shortfall is related to the fact that there has been monies that were directed by the prior leadership of Fair Park First,” Greg O’ Dell said. “For those funds to be spent elsewhere, so that is why we’re in the situation we’re in right now.”

Greg O’Dell added OVG-360 has is $2.1 million it deferred in earnings to ensure operations at Fair Park continue and to help third party vendors get paid.

In a letter sent to council on Tuesday and obtained by NBC 5, O’Dell added OVG360 has repeatedly expressed concerns about growing operating budget deficits and suggested moving some of the Park’s operations back to the city of Dallas or reduce services offered at Fair Park.

The city of Dallas already provides a $4 million stipend to cover the costs of staff for Fair Park First and OVG360.

City council members seemed reluctant to embrace the idea of increasing the stipend to offset any losses OVG360 has incurred operating the venue.

“We don’t have any money, as I keep saying, I feel like I’m talking to my kids here,” council member Paula Blackmon said, invoking her recent challenge of securing $500,000 to keep a Dallas library branch open another year. “We just don’t have any money.”

Going forward, several on council Wednesday said it’s difficult to tell where the responsibilities of one partner ends and the other begins, given the current contract structure between the city, Fair Park First and OVG360.

“It was not something that was misuse of our tax dollars, which I think is also a distinction is very important for the public to know,” councilmember Adam Bazaldua said. “However, someone needs to be held responsible for the trust that has been compromised with our public, and the crown jewel of our city.”

Briefings on Fair Park First and Oak View Group will continue on Thursday during a regularly scheduled meeting of the Dallas Park Board.