Fair Park contract called ‘flawed,' Dallas park director calls for change

The director of Dallas Park and Recreation Department is calling for major changes to the contract between the city, the nonprofit that manages Fair Park, and the operator of events at the 277-acre Dallas landmark.

In a memo to Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and city council late Thursday, John Jenkins said it’s the city’s intent to “never again enter into an agreement with this contractual structure because of the flaws revealed.”

Jenkins says the current setup of the city owning Fair Park but not having any direct control over the venue manager, OVG360, a management division of Oak View Group, has to change.

The former CEO of Fair Park First, Brian Luallen, initiated an audit after a whistleblower claimed OVG was spending donor funds, set aside for a future park, for day-to-day expenses. It's a claim OVG has repeatedly denied.

On Friday, Jenkins told NBC 5 he will work with the city council in the coming weeks to make yet to be revealed substantial changes.

“I don’t see a path forward unless all parties agree that these substantial changes have to be made,” Jenkins said.

Oak View Group responded in a statement that OVG360 has abided by all terms and conditions of its contract to manage Fair Park.

“It is Fair Park First’s responsibility to provide all required updates to the city,” an OVG spokesperson said. “Oak View Group is committed to working in tandem with all parties to ensure the park has a sustainable future.”